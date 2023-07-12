Labour Mobility Program under review

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has confirmed that the Labour Mobility Program is currently under review.

Singh says the Employment Permanent Secretary has already started working on identifying strategies to mitigate various complaints and issues from both employers and employees abroad.

Singh says the issues come in various forms.

He adds that the team is currently working on a new labour mobility framework and plans to meet with its counterparts in Australia and New Zealand to strengthen the program and mitigate worker and employer issues.

He further states that the restoration of the 18 percent Fiji National Provident Fund contribution from January 1st next year is good news for the workers.

“It will contribute more to their lifelong savings and investment abilities. A further welcome news item is the FNPF proposal to set up offshore operations, which will extend the membership of Fijians in Australia and New Zealand. This means our Fijian workers in New Zealand and Australia will have the opportunity to access the services of the FNPF and have their deductions done there.”

Singh believes that Fiji’s labour mobility program will play a crucial role in the economic recovery efforts through remittances from all the Fijian workers abroad.

He adds that last year, the labour mobility program under the bilateral arrangement with Australia and New Zealand saw the participation of 4072 Fijians.