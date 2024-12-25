Labasa’s Christmas goat market

In Labasa, the Christmas Eve tradition of selling live goats continues to bring joy and opportunity for farmers and families alike.

This annual event, valued by the local community, provides a unique option for meat lovers during the festive season while supporting the livelihoods of hardworking farmers.

Livestock farmers from across Labasa have gathered this week, offering live goats priced between $150 and $500.

With approximately 20 farmers participating, the sales have generated much-needed income for their families, making the festive season brighter for all involved.

Farmer Taniela Raleqeleqe shared that the live goat sale has become an integral part of the Christmas celebrations in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is what I do every year on Christmas Eve. It has been a source of income for my family. So this morning I brought in 10 goats, and the cheapest one is $150. Everyone is looking for meat as it’s a festive season. Goat meat is the best too.”

Jainendra Prasad, another farmer stated that while sales on Christmas Eve started off slower than expected, the week has still been fruitful.

“We can get about $5000. The more stock we have, the better it will be. So it depends on how much stock we have with us. This year we are experiencing a low in our sales. I think it is just because of financial difficulties. And also the weather is not with us. From 6 o’clock in the morning, we are experiencing heavy rain”

This year’s sale has been particularly encouraging for many farmers, thanks to the growing development in Labasa, which has increased foot traffic and business opportunities compared to previous years.

The live goat sales not only provide a festive delicacy for families but also embody the spirit of community, resilience and celebration that defines the Christmas season in Fiji.