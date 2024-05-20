Labasa poised for economic expansion: Ali

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali emphasizes the potential of Labasa to drive Fiji’s economic growth.

While speaking at the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit in Labasa, he highlighted the need for a strategic National Development Plan for sustainable progress.

In light of addressing labour shortages and skill gaps, Ali proposed decentralizing services and digitizing business approvals.

Article continues after advertisement

He also announced the launch of online approvals for starting businesses and construction permits.

Ali stresses the importance of expanding tourism and attracting high-spending visitors.

The Permanent Secretary is encouraging firms to consider the North for business process outsourcing, supported by ICT grants.

Ali is also urging Labasa-based businesses to enhance their ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for all.