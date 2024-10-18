Labasa gears up for first-ever Diwali Dhoom

People of Labasa are excited to be part of the 2024 ACCF & LTA Diwali Dhoom celebration tomorrow.

Labasa resident Dipanji Nand says this is the first time the event will be held on a bigger stage for everyone to enjoy.

Nand says that events like this are usually held in Viti Levu, and for FBC to bring it to the North is a step toward more future events for Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement



[Labasa resident Dipanji Nand]

“This is the first time it’s happening in the North, and we are excited to be part of the event tomorrow. It’s something big, and we don’t want to miss it.”

Another resident from Vunivau, Vijendra Pratap, says that Diwali Dhoom is always about those who celebrate Diwali, but for the North, it’s for everyone.



[Vijendra Pratap]

He believes the people of the North are the best when it comes to events and hopes for a great turnout tomorrow.

A lineup of entertainers, including Labasa artists, will also be performing.

The Diwali Dhoom will begin in Labasa from midday tomorrow and continue until 10 pm.