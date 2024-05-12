Labasa "big names" from Girmit descendants acknowledged

Several senior citizens of Fijian Indian descendants have been acknowledged and remembered at the 145th Girmit Commemoration Ceremony in Subrail Park Labasa.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea says the descendants of the Girmityas have excelled in the business and commerce sectors, making remarkable contributions towards Fiji’s economic growth.

Vocea says that it also reminds people of the resilience, courage, and determination of the Girmitiyas in the face of adversity.

“There are a few famous names from Labasa, including RB Patel, A Hussein and Company, Kalyanji Pala, the Jaduram family, and the Gurbachan family, from which Hon. Charan Jeath Singh comes from. There are the famous soccer players including Anand Sami and Roy Krishna, both have represented Fiji soccer team.”

He says that descendants of Grimitya should be proud of their ancestors since they have contributed a lot to Fiji through their sweat and blood, and they should enjoy the fruits of their labor and, more importantly, have all the right to live and contribute to this nation.

The Coalition Government, through the newly established Multi-Ethnic Affairs, will look after the interests of the people of Fijians of Indian descendants and other ethnic groups in terms of preserving their cultures and traditions.

This year marks the 145th anniversary of the arrival of Indian indentured laborers to Fiji and is being celebrated with an official public holiday tomorrow.