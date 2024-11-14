Kumari calls for more trauma support

Nasinu Naari Sabha Treasurer Lalita Kumari has called for greater awareness and support for victims of domestic violence and trauma.

She was part of a two-day trauma and recovery workshop that focused on the long-term impacts of abuse, trauma recovery, and suicide prevention.

Kumari stated that many individuals feel trapped due to fear or lack of resources.

She added that when adequate support is provided, victims are more likely to find the courage to speak out and take steps towards recovery.

“When we visit families, they come and share what is happening, like abuse, beating, and how they fall into trauma. They want to protect their family, so they suffer. When we speak to them, we encourage them to come out of it, they don’t have to suffer. They need support, but sometimes they don’t have it.”

Kumari added that they are closely working with victims in her community to encourage them to seek help and support.

She added that through continued workshops, outreach, and awareness, she believes that lasting change can be achieved.