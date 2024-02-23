Kumar to secure property as trial moved

Self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar.

Self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has requested leave from the court to secure his property.

Kumar faces six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page, known as ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’, claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar’s trial has now been adjourned for the second time at his request.

This time, Kumar claims that there have been attempts to break into his home.

Magistrate Seini Puamau granted leave to Kumar to secure his property.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has eight witnesses left to testify.

The trial will resume on Monday.