Koya warns of escalating cyber threats

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya says a recent regional study reveals growing concerns about cyber-attacks due to increased connectivity.

While responding to the ministerial statement by Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica on the Update on ICT Development, Koya states that with the advancements and modernization of digital platforms and services, the risk of data destruction or theft has escalated.

He says that as digital infrastructure grows, so does the frequency of cyber threats.

Koya states that attacks can have devastating effects, including significant financial losses.

“When you go into this particular space, you are also getting into an illegal space where you are actually going to be very vulnerable. The potential of this to cause financial loss and harm is actually great—fraud in terms of unauthorized access to banking.”

Koya stresses the urgent need for robust cyber security measures to protect against the risks.

“We must be very wary of these particular cyber-attacks that actually happen; mobile security applications and software applications will also be increasingly in demand.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica reaffirms the government’s effort towards enhancing digital security.

Kamikamica says the Ministry is prioritizing cyber safety and investing in technologies and training that can mitigate cyber threats.