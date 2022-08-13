Korovuto man dies following an accident

[File Photo]

A man from Korovuto, Nadi died following a motor vehicle accident along the Queens Highway last night.

Police say the incident occurred near Korovuto before midnight.

The victim in his late 50s is alleged to have suddenly crossed the road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a man in his late 40s from Navo, Nadi.

Police say the victim was rushed to the Nadi Hospital by a member of the public where he passed away early this morning.

The suspect drove straight to the Nadi Police Station and reported the matter following the accident.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigation continues.