Koroilavesau opens up about prolonged party dispute

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau admits today that FijiFirst has been having issues for a while.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Koroilavesau says the rift, which has become more visible now, has been brewing for some time.

Last week, FijiFirst sent letters to 17 of its MPs stating they had been terminated after their stance in voting on a motion to increase the salaries and allowances for Members of Parliament, the Speaker, and the President.

Koroilavesau, who attended a Parliamentary Committee meeting this morning, says every one of the 17 MPs is waiting on the decision to be made by Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

He says that at this point in time, the MPs are defending their position.

Asked if the Speaker decides to remove them and if he is ready to accept such a decision, Koroilavesau says he will have to be.

“Of course, I will ride the way; whatever the Speaker decides, I will follow it because ultimately he is the deciding authority in this.”

Koroilavesau says a system is in place that they believe is currently being followed before a final decision is made.

16 of the MPs voted in favour of the report, while Alvick Maharaj, who also received the letter of termination from FijiFirst, was part of the Emolument Committee.