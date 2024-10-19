Knowledge gap to hinder sustainable farming

Many farmers still struggle to adopt sustainable farming practices due to a lack of knowledge and resources.

Agriculture Assistant at the Land Resource Planning and Development Division, Vika Katzuki highlighted that organizations are now offering training and workshops to help farmers transition to sustainable practices.

She adds that during the one-week agriculture show, they assisted around 1,000 farmers by providing valuable insights on farming methods.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry is advising farmers to practice contour farming to reduce soil fertility loss.

“The Land Use Section advises farmers to manage their land sustainably. Some of our farmers are not planting, they are not following some of the planting methods, especially farmers planting on slope areas.”

Katzuki is excitement about the growing interest in the agriculture show, noting that students are also joining alongside farmers.

The Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, says that building community networks for knowledge sharing and collaboration among farmers can drive innovation and help tackle challenges in sustainable farming.

The 2024 Agriculture Show ended yesterday, with the theme of Empowering Farmers: Cultivating Resilience through Innovation and Inclusiveness in Climate-Smart Agriculture.