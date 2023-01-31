Kiribati to return to PIF

[Source: Office of Te Beretitenti/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum Sitiveni Rabuka says Kiribati is returning to the forum.

The Prime Minister says he has received a letter from the island nation conveying the news.

Earlier this month, Rabuka had visited Kiribati in a bid to ensure they returned to the forum, as he wanted to create unity in the region.

Kiribati had earlier made a decision to abandon the forum, and Rabuka was not going to let this continue before he passed on the chairmanship to the Cook Islands.