Kiribati glad to be back in PIF

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau [right]

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau says they are overjoyed to be back in the Pacific Island Forum.

Speaking after his bilateral meeting in Nadi at the Leaders Special Retreat, Maamau says as Pacific Islanders they are stronger together as a family if they are united.

Maamau says we also share many common resources that are part of the blue Pacific Ocean.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a Pacific Island, part of the global family, the way we think in broader terms. You can’t do things by yourself. You need to in order to allow the work of the region as well as the development essence/assets of your country to move forward. “We can’t do things alone, especially in this era where the global challenges are so profound and unpredictable.”

Maamau says this is where our identities are interlinked and intertwined.

The leaders will be accorded a traditional welcome ceremony later this afternoon.