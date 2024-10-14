Kiran pushes for elderly care initiatives

Assistant Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran has expressed the need to develop projects that cater for the elderly in our communities.

Kiran revealed this while addressing the National Federation Party’s Annual General Convention over the weekend.

She says with 20 elderly persons taking their own lives this year, it reflects badly on how we as a nation are looking after our elderly citizens.

The Assistant Minister says neglect is a big concern.

Kiran urges NFP members to identify elderly members of the community who may need help, as she proposes that they develop initiatives to support them.