Kiran highlights family neglect in mental health care

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, has raised serious concerns about family support for their loved ones undergoing treatment at Saint Giles Hospital.

During a visit to Nadi, Kiran highlighted that there often is a lack of love and care at home, which has landed people on the street.

She says that, though Saint Giles tries its best to provide them with the best care, support from family is something that continues to lack.

Article continues after advertisement

She described the failure of families to prevent relapses as deeply disappointing.

“When the medication finishes, they will come back on the streets. So, we either need a care home where the medication is administered to them or family members will have to take responsibility for medication.”

She revealed that around 30 individuals treated at the Saint Giles Hospital have no place to go, a critical issue that has been previously overlooked, resulting in the country’s lack of adequate mental health care institutions.

While the minister has assured the government’s support in addressing these issues, she emphasized that collaboration with relevant stakeholders and civil society organizations is crucial to providing practical solutions.

Kiran is urging stakeholders in relevant sectors to step forward and offer support.

Advisory Councilor and Chair of the Nadi District, Bobby Vikash, pointed out significant challenges posed by street dwellers with mental health issues in Nadi.

They’re lying down there, and if they feel something, they throw the stone to the shop.

With the government’s support assured, the focus now is on collaboration with stakeholders to provide lasting solutions.