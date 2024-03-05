Khan to file bail application again for Ali and Grace

The lawyer representing Alzaid Ali and 19-year-old Grace Liuvoliga, charged in connection with the seizure of more than 12 kilograms of cocaine, has announced intentions to file for bail once full disclosures are received from the prosecution.

Iqbal Khan told the Lautoka High Court, his plans to initiate a formal bail application upon receipt of the complete disclosures from the prosecution.

The prosecution, in turn, has been granted until Friday to submit the disclosures.

The charges against 48-year-old Ali and Liuvoliga include two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

The alleged incident unfolded on February 15, 2024, at the Vuda bypass in Lautoka, implicating the accused in the transfer and transport of 12.33 kilograms of cocaine to Field 40 without lawful authority.

The accused individuals are scheduled to reappear in court on the 18th of this month.