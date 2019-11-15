Khan-Janif recognized for her service

Former Fijian and a prominent member of the Indian community has been included in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for her distinguished services over the years.

Jennifer Khan-Janif is being appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the refugee and migrant communities.

Khan-Janif is originally from Labasa has been residing in Auckland for the past 30 years and is well known to the wider communities.

“I am so humbled and honoured to have received the New Zealand Order of Merit. It’s a privilege to be categorized amongst fellow New Zealanders who are doing amazing work across New Zealand. It’s been an honour to serve our diverse communities here and to have worked alongside them providing support for almost three decades.”

Khan-Janif has always been an advocate of the unfortunate people and her commitment to the development of leadership qualities among the Muslim youth in New Zealand has found support over the years.

She has been an advocate for the socially and economically disadvantaged Muslim women, children and families in the Auckland region.