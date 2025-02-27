Kava tops Fiji’s fresh agriculture exports

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fresh/chilled agriculture export data for the first half of 2024 revealed that kava generated the highest revenue.

The Ministry of Agriculture says Kava has generated $21.8 million in the first half.

This represented a significant increase of 20.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

However, the annual trade data for 2024 is yet to be officially released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

In 2023, Fiji exported 501 metric tonnes of kava globally with an export value of $38.1 million Fiji dollars.

