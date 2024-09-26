Katonivere urges action to eliminate illegal fishing

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on world leaders to take bold actions to eliminate harmful subsidies that fuel illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

The President who is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York commented on the High-Level Panel on Sustainable Ocean Economy.

Ratu Wiliame says that championing the rights of small-scale traditional fishers to access vital marine resources is crucial.

He says that Fiji endorses the 100 percent Alliance for Sustainable Ocean Management, which is in line with the goals of our national ocean policy.