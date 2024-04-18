Kamikamica stresses the need cybersecurity fortification

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has highlighted the critical importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital age.

Kamikamica officiated at the Cybersec Symposium filled with business leaders and cybersecurity experts held at the Grand Pacific Hotel yesterday.

He has highlighted the need for comprehensive strategies to fortify cybersecurity defenses against evolving cyber threats.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Kamikaica further stressed that the interconnectedness of cybersecurity cannot exist in isolation; as it must be integrated into broader strategic frameworks that shape the digital future.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]