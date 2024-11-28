Kamikamica says cooperatives play huge role

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica highlights the important role cooperatives play in key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries and handicrafts, highlighting their role in building economic resilience and improving livelihoods.

During the global launch of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 in India, he says Fiji, like India, has a rich tradition in cooperatives.

Kamikamica stresses the vital role partnerships play in fostering economic growth, empowering individuals, and driving sustainable development by pooling resources and skills.

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

He says the launch features a series of discussions, panel sessions, and workshops aimed at addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by cooperatives globally in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“The theme aligns with Fiji’s commitment to the SDGs, encouraging sustainable practices that benefit the economy and the environment. The International Year of Cooperatives provides an opportunity for Fiji to confirm its dedication to the cooperative principles and leverage them for international national development and community development.”



[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Kamikamica says the Fiji government views cooperatives and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises as a pathway out of poverty.

The event was officially launched by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with the theme “Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All”.