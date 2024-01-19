Kamikamica criticizes Sayed-Khaiyum's economic claims

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has strongly criticized former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for claims he made about the economy.

Kamikamica accuses Sayed-Khaiyum for economic mismanagement and letting the country down.

This response stems from Sayed-Khaiyum contesting the government’s assertion of debt reduction.

Article continues after advertisement

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out the Fiji Roads Authority as an example of Sayed-Khaiyum’s alleged poor economic management.

“When we got into FRA, he hadn’t paid the bills for the contractors. There was about $50 million in dead money we had to provide in the budget for his expenses. Clearly, what they were trying to do was spend money on the elections and, when they got over the line, hide it and then keep going.”

Kamikamica suggests that the former AG’s priorities were misplaced, emphasizing concerns that funds were allocated for election purposes and later concealed after the elections.

He asserts that Sayed-Khaiyum’s actions have let the country down and questions the relevance of any comments he makes about economic management.