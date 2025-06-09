Kamikamica commissions first pad test rig

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Fiji has marked a significant advancement in its trade and transport infrastructure with the commissioning of the country’s first-ever 15-ton axle pad test rig, a major investment aimed at improving road asset protection, trade compliance, and economic efficiency.

The state-of-the-art testing equipment was officially commissioned at the Department of National Trade Measurement and Standards Laboratory in Vatuwaqa by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Calling the development a “technical milestone,” DPM Kamikamica said the axle pad rig represents a critical leap forward in the Government’s efforts to modernise trade infrastructure and enhance road safety.

“This technology brings accuracy, fairness, and accountability to how we manage our transport and trade networks. It protects public investment and enables smarter decisions for the economy.”

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, who delivered the opening remarks, emphasized the significance of the project in strengthening Fiji’s legal metrology framework.

Ali adds that this rig transforms measurement into trust—ensuring fair competition and compliance through accurate, data-driven tools.

The 15-ton axle pad test rig—delivered by local firm Zaid Engineering Limited, which met strict procurement and technical standards—is designed to ensure accurate axle load measurements.



It plays a vital role in reducing premature road damage, improving freight efficiency, lowering vehicle emissions, and enabling consistent enforcement of load regulations

The project was developed under the FJD 3.1 million Pacific Quality Infrastructure programmer, supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The initiative aims to modernize Fiji’s measurement and standards systems to boost competitiveness and sustainability.

