Kalokolevu village launches Fiji’s first Biodiversity Park

Kalokolevu village outside Lami is the first in Fiji’s history to establish a Biodiversity Park.

While launching the new Park, Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says this is in line with the Ministry’s effort to establish 50 Biodiversity Parks around the country this year.

Dr Reddy says the Park will attract communities and motivate them to set up similar parks in their villages.

“You have additional resources there, infrastructure there to get people to spend time when they spend time with nature, they start to appreciate it, they will be able to get children, they will be able to get others within and outside Fiji to come into Fiji, and to come to these places and to value nature at its best.”

The Kalokolevu Biodiversity Park includes native trees, Play Park for kids, and extra-curricular infrastructures for the villagers.