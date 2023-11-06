Kadavu youth benefit from skills training

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

117 youth from four districts of Naceva in Kadavu have undergone a 14 week training to harness their skills.

The participants, majority of whom were youth members from the district of Naceva, Nakasaleka, Tavuki and Sanima enrolled in the short courses.

The program offered included plumbing, carpentry, solar installation, flower arrangement, screen printing, business management, fiberglass repair, electrical work, joinery, sewing, cooking and baking, as well as land use and small engine repair.

The Ministry of Youth in partnership with the National Training and Productivity Centre of Fiji National University, organised the training.

Minister for Youth, Jese Saukuru has encouraged the youths to use their new acquired skills to the best of their ability.



Saukuru says each person possesses unique abilities and it is essential to explore and develop these talents to reach their full potential.

The participants were encouraged to continue their journey of self-improvement and growth beyond the training program.



