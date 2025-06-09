Justice Aluthge dismisses Ho's application

[file photo]

Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge dismissed an application for an arrest of judgment by drug convict Justin Ho before delivering the sentencing today.

Ho told the court that he made the application because he believed some evidence should not have been allowed in his case.

He said to Justice Aluthge that this evidence may have caused a miscarriage of their rights.

However, Justice Aluthge told him that the application was invalid and misconceived.

The judge said he was not in a position to hear this misconceived application.

He then dismissed the application, saying it could be filed in the Civil High Court.

Ho was also told during the sentencing that he had made several attempts to delay the trial.

Justin Ho, David Heritage, Louie Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Sakiusa Tuva, Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe and Vilimae Colawaliku who were charged with the importation and possession of 4.1 plus tonnes of methamphetamine between November 2023 and January

2024 in Nadi.

Additionally Justin Ho, Louie Logaivau and Jale Aukerea were charged with having property suspected of being the proceeds of a crime.

They were all found guilty of their respective charges last month.

Justice Aruna Aluthge sentenced Justin Ho to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 30 years.

In addition to Justin Ho, the other eight accused involved in this matter was also handed substantial sentences.

