JSC condemns Malimali’s arrest

The Judicial Services Commission says the arrest of Barbara Malimali by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption yesterday is a direct assault on the principles of natural justice and fairness that the judicial system upholds.

JSC has condemned the arrest of Malimali saying that this arrest, authorized by the now former Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai was carried out under questionable circumstances which have raised serious concerns regarding its legality.

It says Malimali was recently appointed by JSC as the new FICAC Commissioner.

The JSC says Malimali is a distinguished member of Fiji’s legal community and a senior criminal defense counsel.

The JSC says her arrest and detention are deeply troubling as it undermines the integrity of the legal process and raises significant doubts about the impartiality of the actions taken.

It further says that it is worth noting that the Puleiwai has since resigned from her position which further highlights the gravity and the potential impact on the case.

The JSC is committed to safeguarding the rule of law and protecting the rights of individuals within the judicial system.