Journalists scoop prizes for FEO quiz

Four mainstream journalists that took part in the Fijian Elections Office training program called “E-Vuli” were awarded prizes.

Twenty-two media personnel attempted the quiz and ten scored above 80 percent.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the prizes are part of the incentive to encourage journalists to participate in the online election training quiz.

The training program is not compulsory as it is part of FEO’s work to assist the media to avoid reporting misinformation, which was a common occurrence during the 2018 General Election.

“These prizes do not determine that they came first, second, third, and fourth but these prizes are nearly all for equal value and this is just to thank them for participating in the training program.”

Saneem says the media plays an essential role in disseminating information.

The prizes included two return tickets to Singapore, a Samsung S22 phone, and an HP laptop.

During the prize draw this afternoon, Fiji Sun Managing Editor Jyoti Pratibha and FBC Multimedia Journalist Josaia Nanuqa won return tickets to Singapore, Fiji Sun journalist Inoke Malo was given the Samsung phone while the laptop was presented to Fiji One journalist Stella Taoi.