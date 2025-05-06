Journalists need real backing: Simpson

[File Photo]

Fiji Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson says media freedom must be protected consistently and not just when it suits those in power.

Simpson made the remarks while speaking at USP Journalism’s World Press Freedom Day celebration at Laucala Campus.

He calls on politicians to support those in the media, allowing them to perform their duty without interference.

Stanley Simpson at USP Journalism’s World Press Freedom Day celebration [Source: USP Journalism Students’ Association/ Facebook]

Simpson stresses that although Fiji’s political environment is more open than it used to be, it remains fragile for journalists trying to maintain independence.

The General Secretary says there has been progress made and acknowledged the current government’s role in repealing the Media Industry Development Act.

Simpson said the act was detrimental to press freedom and its repeal marked a significant improvement in the media landscape of Fiji.

He says the work of journalists is vital for holding the powerful accountable.

“I believe that the Fiji media has done well despite the circumstances. It’s a tribute to the sacrifice of our hardworking journalists who have persevered. It’s not easy to be in this industry, attacked and pressured from all sides. Our journalists see trauma and drama and hostility on a daily basis. And while we have a thick skin, we’re still only humans.”

Simpson says journalists now face challenges such as misinformation, online abuse, and coordinated social media attacks.

“However, I have seen a lot of these attacks and criticisms become personal and abusive. By some who should know better? If you haven’t been a journalist for the last five to ten years, chances are you have received a lot of personal attacks and online abuses.”

He also reminded students that journalism is not about chasing fame or likes on social media, but about seeking the truth, being accurate, and providing a voice for the voiceless.

The event included a student panel discussion where Journalism students also shared reflections on the importance of press freedom and ethical journalism.

World Press Freedom Day is marked globally in May to highlight the importance of a free and independent media.

