Journalists head to Hawaii for Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture

[Source: US embassy/ Facebook]

Seven journalists flew to Hawaii yesterday and will be covering the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, which starts today.

Fijian Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson says this is a pioneering partnership to take Fijian journalists to regional and international locations that are difficult to cover and to provide coverage from a Fiji perspective for the people of Fiji.

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture stands as the world’s largest celebration dedicated to indigenous Pacific Islanders.

It serves as a significant platform for cultural exchange, storytelling, and the vital preservation and celebration of Pacific heritage.

Simpson adds that the FMA has been instrumental in providing journalists greater exposure, shaping their relevance to people at home, and encouraging pride in our Pacific heritage and tradition.

The team is led by Fiji Live editor Reginald Chandar and includes Sivaniolo Lumelume, Alipate Narawa, Josefa Kotobalavu, Stella Morisio Taoi, Wati Talebula, and Kate Talebula.

This is the first Fijian media delegation organized and sent out by the Fijian Media Association in partnership with the US Embassy and national airline Fiji Airways.