Jiuta appointed as FCCC’s first female CEO

Senikavika Jiuta has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

She is the first female to take up the position.

Prior to her appointment, she held various roles at the FCCC, including manager of legal, risk management, governance and general manager of operations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says Jiuta has a proven track record of commitment to consumer rights, fairness, and strong governance, as well as notable experience in regulatory leadership and the Fijian judiciary system.

He adds that Jiuta’s appointment is a significant step forward for the Commission and Fiji’s regulatory landscape.

FCCC Board Chair Cecil Browne welcomed Jiuta’s appointment, saying being the first female CEO for FCCC also underscores FCCC’s unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, progressive leadership, and ensuring that Fiji’s consumers and markets operate fairly, transparently, and sustainably.

