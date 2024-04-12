Jian slams AUKUS pact as a threat to regional stability

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian

China believes the AUKUS pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States reveals a tactical cold war mentality.

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, highlighted this when asked about claims that these superpowers might include Japan in the AUKUS pact.

Jian says China believes the partnership will create instability and he labels it as a group vying for their own geopolitical interests.

He labels the pact as dangerous.

“It will only accelerate arms trade, undermine international nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament regimes, and hurt regional peace and stability.”

Jian claims AUKUS members have little consideration for the concerns of other nations.

“The three countries, for their own geopolitical interests, have totally disregarded the concerns of the international community, and they go further down a dangerous path.”

He says China’s biggest fear is the possibility of nuclear weapons making their way to Pacific Island states.

“We hope that we will respect the will of Pacific island countries to be free from nuclear proliferation.”

Jian says China hopes that the AUKUS will regain their hard-earned peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed there were no plans to add a fourth member to the pact, the Japanese Prime Minister is in the US this week, and there’s no clear indication yet if his nation will join.