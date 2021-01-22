Japan pledge to boost vaccination in the Pacific

The government of Japan pledged over $19.5m in agreement with UNICEF and the World Health Organization to strengthen immunization in Fiji and the Pacific.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the pledge is essential in the commitment to protect the lives of infants, young children, and adolescents through the immunization program.

Dr Waqainabete says this will also improve the lives of many Fijians as well as Pacific islanders through the provision of enhanced health care.

“Whilst there have been advances, in vaccine-preventable diseases, we still have ways to go to ensure that we deal with immunity gaps that exist around the world and more importantly closer to home in the Pacific.”

The Health Minister adds that all Pacific island countries are committed to reaching the 95 percent vaccination or higher.

The relevant bodies also highlighted that despite a high average national immunization coverage across the Pacific, a significant number of the most vulnerable children in the region living in remote areas still miss out and do not receive the recommended number of vaccine doses.