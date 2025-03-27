Japan boosts ties with Fiji, Backs key projects

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Japanese Ambassador Rokuichiro Michii says his nation is delighted about their partnership with Fiji and the progress both nations have made in the regional and international community.

Michii made the comment at the reception to mark the 65th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

The Ambassador reaffirms Japan’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Fiji in various sectors, fostering development, and mutual prosperity.

He highlights the commencement of a few large infrastructure projects supported by the Government of Japan, such as the Tamavua-i-wai bridge, the construction of a multipurpose disaster recovery vessel, and the new building for the Fiji Meteorological Center, which will have regional training capability as well as the Regional Instrument Centre in Nadi for the improvement of meteorological services and disaster risk reduction in the Pacific.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu conveyed his best wishes to His Imperial Majesty the Emperor, also stating that Fiji and Japan enjoy a warm and excellent relationship developed over the years through enhanced partnership and cooperation in the areas of disaster risk reduction, climate change and environment, people-to-people exchanges, fisheries, and economic and development cooperation.

