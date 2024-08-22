Japan and NZ enhance Kadavu school facilities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Japanese and New Zealand governments have successfully completed a joint project at Naceva District School on Kadavu Island.

The Japanese government, through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme, funded the construction of classrooms valued at over $300,000, including furniture.

The New Zealand government, on the other hand, donated a solar power system that now provides clean energy to the school.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Japanese Ambassador Rokuichiro Michii and New Zealand’s High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow handed over the facilities, highlighting the importance of partnerships in improving student education.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, thanked Japan and New Zealand for their support, stating that the new classrooms, furniture, and solar power system will create a conducive learning environment, enabling students to excel in their academic achievements.