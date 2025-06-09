iTaukei land redefinition brings $100k in support

The iTaukei Affairs Land and Fisheries Commission has collected nearly $100,000 from land boundary redefinition surveys over the past three years.

In Parliament, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu detailed the expected beneficiaries of the iTaukei resource owners support and development fund for the 2025-2026 financial year in his written response.

Vasu said the Commission resolved or narrowed 40 land disputes nationwide in the last two years.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that many disputes stem from confusion over boundaries first surveyed nearly a century ago.

Redefinition surveys now confirm customary boundaries, provide security of tenure, and allow communities to develop land for economic and social use.

The Minister highlighted that schools and community institutions have benefited from formalising land ownership for long-term use.

Impact is measured by disputes resolved, land developments progressed, and community feedback.

Vasu also noted that the Commission keeps services affordable compared to private surveyors, ensuring more communities can access surveys.

A dedicated redefinition unit, backed by funding and equipment, provides prompt and professional service. Awareness sessions educate landowners on boundaries to prevent future disputes.

He said redefinition surveys go beyond technical work.

Vasu states they restore certainty, strengthen unity, and give iTaukei communities confidence to use their land for growth and development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.