iTaukei land ownership is safe: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured landowners that iTaukei land ownership is safe.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama says landowners’ ownership has remained intact and nothing has been taken or will be taken.

Bainimarama says their land has never been more secure and useful than it is today and also assured them that everyone will see the benefit of lease money as stipulated in the law since 2011.

“This ensured that everyone listed under a landowning unit in the Vola ni Kawa Bula received equal shares of lease money. That has made a huge difference in the lives of real people, and it corrects an injustice of many years’ standing.”

Bainimarama says the iTaukei Land Trust Board currently holds more than $52 million on behalf of more than 47,000 Fijians who are below the age of 18.

“This initiative has created several young iTaukei millionaires, all of whom can access their funds when they turn 18 to give them a head- start in their lives; they can start a business, buy a house, or buy a car. Everyone is now receiving the same amount – chiefs and commoners alike.”

The Prime Minister has also encouraged landowners to partner with the government to find ways to increase the value of their land and realize its full cash-generating potential.