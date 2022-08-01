News

iTaukei land ownership is safe: Bainimarama

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

August 1, 2022 6:35 am

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured landowners that iTaukei land ownership is safe.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama says landowners’ ownership has remained intact and nothing has been taken or will be taken.

Bainimarama says their land has never been more secure and useful than it is today and also assured them that everyone will see the benefit of lease money as stipulated in the law since 2011.

Article continues after advertisement

“This ensured that everyone listed under a landowning unit in the Vola ni Kawa Bula received equal shares of lease money. That has made a huge difference in the lives of real people, and it corrects an injustice of many years’ standing.”

Bainimarama says the iTaukei Land Trust Board currently holds more than $52 million on behalf of more than 47,000 Fijians who are below the age of 18.

“This initiative has created several young iTaukei millionaires, all of whom can access their funds when they turn 18 to give them a head- start in their lives; they can start a business, buy a house, or buy a car. Everyone is now receiving the same amount – chiefs and commoners alike.”

The Prime Minister has also encouraged landowners to partner with the government to find ways to increase the value of their land and realize its full cash-generating potential.

Nacuqu sends Fiji into the final

iTaukei land ownership is safe: Bainimarama

New fuel and gas prices in effect

Police warn stolen item receivers

Fiji and New Zealand strengthen Duavata alliance

Tuwai stresses on mental preparation

Difficult decisions made during the pandemic revealed

Schools urged to purchase tablets and laptops

Partnership to boost fashion industry

Friends invest $40,000 in new business

Only one chance says Fuli

Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith'

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv

Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, with no mention of Taiwan

Men’s triples qualify for Lawn bowls semis

Matanatabu qualifies for round of 16

Kiraz hat trick saves Bulldogs

Sixteen ships loaded with grain ready to leave Ukraine’s Odesa

Late comeback saves Ba

Zelensky orders civilians to evacuate Donetsk region

Lautoka moves up to second in DPL

Suva Futsal is Youth grade champion

Gazprom stops Latvia's gas in latest Russian cut to EU

Kulas will come back stronger says Cole

FCCC announces bus fare reduction

Two in custody for alleged robberies

Maritime transport allocation increased

At least 25 dead in worst Appalachia floods for years

ACTON aims to expand its outreach

Govt plan aims to stop HIV transmission in NZ by 2032

North West is the future of fashion

Instagram U-turns on TikTok-style revamp

Auckland council saving estimated $1m housing intensification consultation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Neighbours finale draws in 2.5m UK audience

Fiji and New Zealand semi-final

Ukraine condemns Russia's 'humiliating death' tweet after prison attack

Medal assured for Fijiana queens

Davule takes down Mauritius boxer

Director Environment welcomes UN decision

Three wins for Bowls Fiji

6 individuals clean-up Colo-i-Suva Forest Park

Poate wins Fijian Drua jersey

Bilateral cooperation is crucial: Ratu Wiliame

Fiji 7s into quarterfinals

PNG beats Fiji, wins Nations Cup

Nasau named Nations Cup Player of the tournament

Fijiana 7s qualify for semis

Last minute try wins it for Nadi

Suspects in machete attack released

Kulas skipper to hand jersey to dad

Aussies claim lead at Commonwealth Games

Pandemic puts strain on NCD care

Finucane out, McInnes moves to lock

Improving service delivery to the iTaukei

Fijian Drua jersey to be drawn at FBC birthday concert

Business thrives for food stall owners

Namosi wins Skipper Cup Development title

Program to counter trafficking in persons

House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns

UN and Red Cross should investigate prison deaths, says Ukraine

Six-year injury rest fails to deter Kumar’s goal

Historical sales in June for Fiji Airways

Nadi wins Skipper U-19 title

Positive start for swimmers

PNG sets new date for the return of Writs Gazetted

17-year-old wins FBC Kite Fight Competition

Matanatabu goes down fighting

Raiders confident in match-up

Police look for missing Salote

Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira

Police Force’s training arm registers with FHEC

Oil companies reap unprecedented profits

Website to alert nurses to renew practicing license

Kentucky floods kill at least 16 as governor warns toll will be "a lot higher"

Former ANZ Fiji CEO joins HFC Bank board

Johnny Depp's artwork sells out within hours of debut

Top US judge mocks world leaders over abortion ruling

Pope Francis apologizes again as Canada visit wraps up in Nunavut

Beyoncé album Renaissance a dance-floor hit with critics

Fiji survives Canada scare

Russia gas cuts stoke Asia’s energy security fears

Will Smith says he has 'reached out' to Chris Rock about Oscars slap

Uncontrolled return to Earth raises concern

Bainimarama honors youths

Emotional dad recalls skipper's journey

We have to play 80 minutes: Tuisese

More hard drugs to be destroyed

Outside influence over media organisations reduced

Pharmacists can now widen their reach

FBC Kite Fight ready for lift-off

Fijiana thumps South Africa

Fiji thrashes Zambia

Tikoisuva loses first event, first win for men’s triples

Sivo helps Eels down Panthers

Fijiana defence stands out in win

Watch the Kulas for $5, free entry for U-12

Big weekend for women in sports

Suva wins Marama title

LPG prices to drop

Industrial Hemp Bill gets the tick

High intensity final: Matawalu

Television Cross Carriage of Designated Event Act passed

Pharmacists can now widen their reach

Viti Futsal Festival draws interest

Outside influence over media organisations reduced

Father of two guilty of rape

Kite fight competitors urged to follow rules

Russian forces launch missile attacks on northern Ukraine

FBC supports anti-bribery campaign

Meta sees first ever quarterly drop, misses estimates

JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8bn

Investment Fiji embarks on a new journey

Return of the tigers brings both joy and fear

RNZAF delivers critical freight to Fiji and Kiribati

Submissions filed in former CEO’s appeal matter

U.S. economy shrank at annual rate of 0.9% in the second quarter

Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling

76 million-year-old dinosaur fossil sells at auction for $6.1 million

Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss

41 deaths reported, 7605 new cases

Usamate explains government’s tax policy

We’ll play our game: Cole

$2million allocated to upgrade weather radar

Cop reappears in court

Waerea-Hargreaves charged

Family files lawsuit against Sesame Place, alleging racial discrimination

Police continues election preparations

Council website launch to assist nurses

States take charge to protect people from extreme heat

First for representation

Saudi Crown prince's lavish Macron visit prompts outcry

Huge screen falls on dancers at Hong Kong

Karan Johar says he is again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bus fare assistance revised

Biden speaks with China's Xi as tension grows over Taiwan

Ratu Suliano willing to pay back $38,000

Flooding in central Appalachia kills at least 3 in Kentucky

Work to develop affordable homes begin

Feakes commends Fijian people and hospitality

US economy shrinks again sparking recession fears

Taupō man Graham Philip charged with sabotage believed to be first in New Zealand history

Team Fiji all set for Commonwealth Games

Russia hits Kyiv area as Ukraine seeks to retake south

US economy shrinks again sparking recession fears

KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again

Focus on performance: Gollings

Parliament approves FSC government guarantee

No changes for Naitasiri

Kulas all fit for selection

USP Council to decide: Sayed-Khaiyum

Asia's richest woman lost more than half her fortune in China's property crunch

Flour prices to increase from today

Ministry records 205 new COVID cases

Texas school principal disputes findings on school shooting

Ministry completes peer review on Lautoka swimming pool project

Pacific needs to continue the climate change fight: Nasalo

Jamie Campbell Bower praised for addiction post

Bills tabled in Parliament to be discussed in today’s sitting.

Bati to face England in October

Call to stop dumping of household waste: WAF

Roosters down undermanned Sea Eagles

Tourism training for Pacific SME

Lumelume moves to flanker

More threats made to several schools around the country

133 kg of cocaine destroyed

Kulas manager gives back to football

Upskilling workers through TVET is the best investment: Jenkins

Twelve debutants for Pacific Cup

Lautoka lawyer convicted of contempt of court

Certain town councils need assistance all the time: Kumar

FHEC works to establish Mining institution

US to distribute 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine

Timely assistance for FANCA Nations Cup

FBC’s operation not cheap: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fiji’s buoyant economy supports smaller budget deficits: ANZ

2022-2023 National Budget passed

MP blames Commission for election chaos

Lautoka murder suspect remanded

Waqanika insults Fijian workers: Sayed-Khaiyum

Blackrock Camp is a magnificent facility: NZ Chief of Army

US makes 'substantial' offer to bring basketball star home

Professor calls for revision of PACER Plus

Two victims found eight years on

Police destroys over $33 million haul of cocaine

Hardships drive Kulas

Plans for new RFMF warehouse

Every woman's body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign

Buretu villagers adapt to climate change

Big shoes to fill for Moceisawana

McDonald’s UK raises price of cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

Fijians invited to celebrate with FBC

Bowlers ready to roll

Riteish Deshmukh to be seen in a powerful cameo in Ek Villain Returns

Rights of a Child Periodical Report workshop underway

Iraqi protesters break into parliament denouncing the nomination of new premier

Last two ex-officers sentenced to prison

Climbers 'shaken' after surviving avalanche, night in snow cave

Silktails skipper Tavodi out for the season

Chris Rock spills on Will Smith Oscars slap