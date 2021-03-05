Itaukei land leases rakes in over $43m

iTaukei land leases generate $43.4million annually.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, made the revelation after claims on social media that iTaukei land is not safe in the hands of the government.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita’s programme, Bainimarama says there are over 47,000 iTaukei land leases under various arrangements.

He says 30 percent of iTaukei leases are for agriculture covering 166,000 hectares.

“This land is used to plant sugarcane, livestock farming, root crops, rice farming, vegetable farming, and other plants. Other leases include housing, businesses, and tourism. This is part of the TLTB’s programmes to help generate income for landowners.”

The Prime Minister adds that landowners have received more than $80million for continuing to lease their land for agriculture.

“This is paid directly to landowners and no percentage of this payment is paid to TLTB. This is to encourage landowners to lease their land to be a source of income for their mataqali.”

85 percent of iTaukei leases have been renewed compared to 47 percent in 2008.