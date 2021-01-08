Issues to be discussed during NCC AGM

Home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 14, 2021 6:25 am

A number of issues are expected to be discussed during the Nadi Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting this weekend.

President Dr Ram Raju says one of the points that will be discussed is the record number of Nadi Town Council CEO’s over the past years.

Dr Raju says another point that will be brought up is the issue of private vehicles operating as a taxi in Nadi.

He says they will also be talking about steps to be taken to prevent crime.

According to Dr Raju, a number of businesses have taken the step of installing CCTV cameras.

This will also be their first AGM since the pandemic.

