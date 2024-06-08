Israel committed to advancing relations with Fiji

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Israel has reaffirmed its commitment to expand opportunities through the collaborative public-private sector partnership and investment in Fiji that support our hub status in the region.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka received a courtesy visit from the non-resident Ambassador of Israel to Fiji and the Pacific, Roi Rosenbilt, while he commenced his weeklong official visit to Fiji and the region.

Ambassador Rosenbilt says his visit to Fiji is to see how best Israel can advance relations with the Pacific, saying he is grateful for the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Rabuka and exchange views on mutual issues of importance to Fiji and the Pacific.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Rabuka’s concept of the Oceans of Peace, saying it is an inspiring and commendable initiative to advance global solidarity and peace.

He adds that Israel hopes that Fiji will consider opening an Embassy in Jerusalem in the near future to further strengthen the two countries’ relations and collaboration.



The meeting between Rabuka and Rosenbilt recognized the deep relationship between the two countries and highlighted prospects to further elevate Fiji and Israel’s ongoing cooperation, particularly in development areas such as agriculture and the economy.

As part of the agricultural cooperation, the Government of Israel had earlier this year signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture.