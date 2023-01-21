Investors to be given equal opportunity: Kamikamica

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Entities and businesses interested in investing in the country will be treated equally, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

He stressed this message during his recent meeting with the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Kamikamica says the Government will try and solve issues not only faced by international investors but also local investors.

Minister Kamikamica highlighted that the meeting was an opportune time to meet with the Chamber so he would be able to hear their views and opinions.



He also highlighted that diversifying the Fijian economy is one of the main aims of his ministry.



