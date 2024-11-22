Investigation underway into resort guest's death

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has revealed the preliminary findings of a probe into the death of a 50-year-old Japanese tourist who drowned while swimming in waters off a Sigatoka resort.

The National Occupational Health and Safety Services is currently investigating the incident which occurred on the 4th of November at around 8am.

Singh says the man was swimming alone near the resort when the incident occurred.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the National OHS Service is conducting further investigations to determine if the hotel has proper systems and procedures in place for guest activities.

He says this includes examining the level of supervision for all events, as well as rescue and evacuation protocols for guests and staff during emergencies.

Singh says the National OHS Service is also working with the relevant authorities to obtain the medical reports and autopsy reports from the Police Force to assist with its investigations.

The Employment Minister says a full report will be produced once the investigation is complete.