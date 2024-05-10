Investigation into Qiliho’s leaked picture begins, Panapasa apologizes

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho [File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service has apologised to the families of former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

This after a picture of Qiliho was released from inside the Corrections facility with the former COMPOL in prison uniform.

Acting Corrections Commissioner, Salote Panapasa, says she has issued a directive for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the investigation is in progress, and the findings will be submitted to her office by today.

Panapasa says disciplinary action will be taken against the corrections personnel who will be found to be responsible for this act.

The Acting Commissioner says the FCS understands that words alone cannot fully alleviate the hurt the circulation of this picture has caused.

She says she sincerely apologizes to the Bainimarama and Qiliho families for the disclosure of the photographs of Qiliho.

Related Stories:

Former FCS Commissioner demands investigation