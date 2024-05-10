Former FCS Commissioner demands investigation

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho outside court after his sentencing yesterday

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner and Opposition MP Iowane Naivalurua has called on Attorney General Siromi Turaga to investigate a picture believed to be of former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho in prison uniform.

The picture that is being widely circulated on social media is believed to have been taken inside prison facility.

The picture surfaced as the former COMPOL was sentenced to two years for abuse of office by the Acting Chief Justice yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalurua labels it demeaning and disgraceful.

The former FCS Commissioner says this is a serious breach of the Corrections regulations and operational procedures.

He says the primary function of the correctional service is the safe custody and security of those under their custody.

Naivalurua adds that correctional officers are bound by regulations and orders that protect and safeguard those who are incarcerated.

Naivalurua alleges that what transpired reflects the unprofessional and poor leadership within the correctional service.

He says the Attorney General needs to investigate this immediately.

We have sent questions to the FCS as well as the Attorney General.