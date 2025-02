The investigation into Richard Mock’s death is nearing its final stages says Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Tudravu says statements gathered via video-recorded interviews are being compiled by transcribers before the file is forwarded to the Office of the DPP for independent sanctioning.

He is urging members of the public to trust the process of investigations as the Fiji Police has nothing to hide.

