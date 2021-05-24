Police investigate alleged sacrilege

Police have begun an investigation in relation to an alleged sacrilege incident in Lautoka earlier this week.

It is alleged a pastor destroyed a sacred idol of Hindu God Hanuman.

Police confirm a report has been lodged.

Police also confirms a team has been deployed to the area as tension is high in the community.

A video is being circulated on social media, which shows a man damaging the sacred idol.

The man later loaded the broken pieces of the idol in a carrier.