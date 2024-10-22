Interlink Shipping leads Vatu-I-Ra passage petition

Vatu-i-Ra Passage

Interlink Shipping has raised concerns regarding the use of fast ferries to serve Fiji’s northern division, highlighting potential risks to the Vatu-I-Ra Passage and its ocean resources.

The Vatu-I-Ra passage has a conservation management plan that was launched in 2017 and sets out the vision and strategies for sustainably managing Vatu Island, the surrounding customary fishing grounds known locally as i qoliqoli Cokovata Nakorotubu, and adjacent deeper waters.

The park was set up through a traditional “taboo” through a partnership between local communities and local tourism partners to support the health of adjacent fishing grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

Managing Director Ashish Kumar claims that operating ferries at speeds of 35 to 40 knots could have detrimental effects on the passage, its reefs, and the surrounding marine ecosystem.

“The Vatu-I-Ra Passage is different from any other places. This vessel is going to operate at 35 to 40 knots. And it’s very high speed. It’s about 375 kilometers per hour.”

Having served the route for over 20 years, Kumar says Interlink Shipping does not see fast ferries as a viable option, citing the need to protect the resources and environment on these routes.

Kumar also expressed concerns regarding the reliability of fast ferries, claiming that many of the vessels being imported by other operators are old and may pose a risk of mechanical failure.

He emphasized the importance of authorities taking this issue seriously to protect both the marine environment and passenger safety.

In response, the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has reassured the public that strict protocols for the importation and registration of vessels are being followed. MSAF emphasized that all shipping operations must comply with the established regulatory framework to ensure the safety and integrity of maritime activities in Fiji.

MSAF says vessels seeking registration will undergo a thorough evaluation to meet all legislated safety standards, ensuring the protection of passengers and the marine environment.