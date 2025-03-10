Interest grows for 2026 General Election

[File Photo]

Ten proposed political parties have now made reservations for the 2026 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says since last Monday there were eight, and by the end of the week, two more have expressed their interest.

Mataiciwa says these proposed political parties will only be registered once they meet the criteria.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have been given the criteria in order for them to come and register officially.”

The Supervisor of Elections says that interest has come from different demographics, including youths.

Mataiciwa adds that at the moment there are seven active registered political parties.

She also states that the first possible 2026 election date is August 7th next year.

The last possible writ date is December 2026, and this will mean that the last possible election date will be February 6th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.