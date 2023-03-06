Interest growing in Port Denarau

[Source: File]

Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch says more businesses are showing interest in operating on the marina premises.

She says this includes new shopping centers and other types of businesses.

Rasch says they have also noted that the current commercial operators are now offering additional products.

Article continues after advertisement

“That gives a lot more options to the market, a lot more options to locals and tourists, and it’s great for Fiji. So I think overall, everyone is looking positively at the period of recovery.”

Currently, there are over 80 operational businesses on the Port Denarau Marina premises.