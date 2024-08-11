Initiatives to improve supply of water

[File Photo]

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau stresses that the coalition government is committed to alleviating water woes in the Central Division.

Ro Filipe says the Water Authority of Fiji will soon carry out the $35 million Elevated Princess Road Water Infrastructure Project which will alleviate water supply issues for residents along Princess Road.

“So with these plans, we are looking forward to the improvements in terms of those areas as indicated in the question. And apart from that, the project is also covering up for the shortfalls in the water supply. And I believe there’s been noticeable improvements in terms of that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe adds WAF will also carry out a performance-based contract for the reduction of non-revenue water.

He says it aims to alleviate the leakage of water from 47 to 20 percent over a five-year period.

The Infrastructure Minister emphasizes the necessity to invest in the improvement of asset owned by Water Authority of Fiji, in order to meet the demand for the supply of water by Fijians.